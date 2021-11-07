CBI Arrests Former Assam CM Hiteswar Saikia’s Son in 1996 Bank Loan Scam Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested Ashok Saikia after a raid at his residence in connection with a Rs 9.37 lakh bank loan scam case.

Saikia, the son of former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia, has been held in a 1996 loan scam case in the Assam State Co-operative and Agriculture Development (ASCARD) Bank.

A CBI team raided Ashok Saikia’s residence in Sarumataria, Guwahati, and interrogated him for hours before the arrest.

Ashok Saikia’s brother Debabrata told News18, “It’s a very unfortunate case. As our advocate reports, the CBI shouldn’t have intervened in the issue. My brother Ashok already paid the amount to the ASCARD Bank, a cooperative rural bank. My younger brother is innocent. All the loans have already been repaid by him by 2015. I am sure justice will be served in his favour."

Debabrata Saikia is the Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

“There were two cases registered against me. In the first case, the court has already passed the judgement. Further, I made an appeal to a higher court in this regard and hence, I have nothing to say much about it," Ashok told media.

“The second case is about a loan case, in which I have already paid my pending dues both principal and interest after a settlement with the bank. However, the case is still pending at the court. CBI has sent me a notice and has asked me to appear before the court on November 9, 2021," he said.

During a media interaction, Ashok also produced a copy of the ASCARD bank letter claiming that he had already repaid the entire amount on September 14, 2011.

The bank letter reads, “Ashok Kumar Saikia, Director, HBS India Pvt. Ltd was a loanee of Assam State Co-operative Agriculture and Rural Development (ASCARD) Bank Limited. He has availed loan amount of Rs 9,37,701 only under Bridge Loan Scheme during the year 1996. As per our letter dated 14.09.2011 under the compromise settlement scheme he has fully repaid the dues both principal and interest. Now his aforesaid loan is liquidated."

