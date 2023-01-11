CBI Conducts Raids Across Punjab, Delhi, Haryana Over Corruption in Food Distribution Network

The CBI raided more than 50 locations on Wednesday in connection with alleged corruption by officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The raids were being carried out in Punjab, Delhi and Haryana

The ranks of officials accused of corruption range from the level of technical assistant to executive director.

The agency also reportedly raided private parties, including rice millers, food grains merchants and distributors. These individuals were part of the chain of procurement, storage and distribution of food grains.

More details awaited

