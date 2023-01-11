Home » News » India » CBI Conducts Raids Across Punjab, Delhi, Haryana Over Corruption in Food Distribution Network

CBI Conducts Raids Across Punjab, Delhi, Haryana Over Corruption in Food Distribution Network

The CBI raided more than 50 locations in the three states in connection with alleged corruption by officials of the Food Corporation of India

Advertisement

By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 12:34 IST

New Delhi, India

File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. The agency on Wednesday CBI also raided private parties, including rice millers, food grains merchants and distributors. (Reuters)
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. The agency on Wednesday CBI also raided private parties, including rice millers, food grains merchants and distributors. (Reuters)

The CBI raided more than 50 locations on Wednesday in connection with alleged corruption by officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The raids were being carried out in Punjab, Delhi and Haryana

The ranks of officials accused of corruption range from the level of technical assistant to executive director.

The agency also reportedly raided private parties, including rice millers, food grains merchants and distributors. These individuals were part of the chain of procurement, storage and distribution of food grains.

More details awaited

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Manoj GuptaManoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More

first published: January 11, 2023, 12:34 IST
last updated: January 11, 2023, 12:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Grace In Simple White Saree, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Monochrome Looks

+10PHOTOS

Nia Sharma Looks Ravishing In Racy Black Cutout Swimsuit, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Swimwear Moments