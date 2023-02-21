Home » News » India » CBI Conducts Raids in Food Corporation of India Corruption Case

CBI Conducts Raids in Food Corporation of India Corruption Case

Some of the places where the raids are underway are Rajpura, Patiala, Sarhind, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Sonam, Moga, Firozapur, Ludhiana and Sangrur

Advertisement

IANS

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 14:53 IST

New Delhi, India

CBI sources have said that premises belonging to FCI officials, private rice millers and grain merchants are being raided (Representative Image)
CBI sources have said that premises belonging to FCI officials, private rice millers and grain merchants are being raided (Representative Image)

In a latest development in connection with the crackdown on officials of state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raids at more than 30 places.

Some of the places where the raids are underway are Rajpura, Patiala, Sarhind, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Sonam, Moga, Firozapur, Ludhiana and Sangrur.

CBI sources have said that premises belonging to FCI officials, private rice millers and grain merchants are being raided.

On January 13, the probe agency had arrested Satish Verma, the Chandigarh-based lab owner.

Advertisement

Three days prior, the CBI had arrested FCI DGM Rajeev Kumar Mishra when he was about to receive a bribe of Rs 50,000 from Ravinder Singh Khera, the owner of a private firm in Punjab.

Last month, a case was registered against 74 accused, including 34 serving and three retired officials of FCI, 17 private persons and other entities.

“Huge amount of bribe was paid to FCI officials for extending favours to the private nexus operators. Private rice millers and grain merchants were paying bribes to FCI officials for getting favours in accommodating procurement of low quality foodgrains, malpractices in day-to-day operations in unloading of foodgrains, managing enquiries against various malpractices, etc," a CBI official had said.

The officials in conspiracy with rice millers cover up the shortages in stocks and accepted low quality foodgrains which are transported to other parts of the country.

The rice millers in turn allegedly paid a huge amount of bribe to the officials of FCI as part of channelised corruption.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: February 21, 2023, 14:50 IST
last updated: February 21, 2023, 14:53 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks