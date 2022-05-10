CBI Whip on NGOs Violating FCRA Norms, 40 Locations Raided; MHA Officials Under Scanner

In a major nationwide crackdown on non-government organisations (NGOs) violating norms in receiving foreign grants, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday found Rs 2 crore in hawala transactions at 40 locations in Delhi, Chennai, Jaipur and Coimbatore, sources told CNN-News18. Over half a dozen Union Home Ministry officials, NGO representatives and middlemen were found involved in allegedly facilitating violations of rules under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. The CBI will be booking more individuals involved in the case later at night, sources said.

The CBI has arrested several government officials for allegedly taking bribes from NGOs through middlemen. The raids are still ongoing and several NGOs are under the scanner, sources said.

The raids by the central agency were conducted after the Ministry of Home Affairs raised suspicion of the involvement of some of its department officials in the corruption case. The decision to alert the CBI regarding the matter was in line with the Modi government’s “zero tolerance for corruption" policy, officials said.

As per the complaint, bribes were paid to lower-level officials in the foreign division that deals with FCRA clearance. The middlemen took money from NGOs who were denied FCRA clearance and paid the government officials to provide them with the approved licence. So far, no senior officials were found linked with the case.

The agency is also probing a possible money laundering angle.

So far, the agency has apprehended around six persons including MHA officials and NGO representatives in connection with the case, officials told PTI.

All non-government organisations (NGOs) are mandatorily required to be registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act or FCRA to receive foreign funding.

According to the government’s FCRA guidelines, all registered organisations are required to submit an online annual report comprising of income and expenditure statement, receipt and payment account, balance sheet, etc., for every financial year within nine months of the closure of the financial year.

