CBI Files Fresh FIRs Against Fugitive Mehul Choksi, Jewellery Brands Gitanjali and Nakshatra in Bank Fraud Case

Indian authorities have asked Antiguan authorities to extradite Choksi, as the on-the-run diamantaire is currently under arrest by Dominican authorities

Last Updated: December 16, 2022, 17:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed two fresh FIRs against fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, and jewellery brands Gitanjali and Nakshatra. The FIRs were filed in an alleged case of defrauding a consortium of banks of worth Rs 6,371 Crore.

Indian authorities have asked Antiguan authorities to extradite Choksi, as the on-the-run diamantaire is currently under arrest by Dominican authorities for allegedly entering the country illegally.

Mehul Choksi is the key accused in the Punjab National Bank scam case, along with his nephew Nirav Modi. Choksi was taken into custody in Dominica, the Caribbean island country, in May last year after he went missing from Antigua and Barbuda where he had taken citizenship.

He allegedly escaped India to avoid charges of orchestrating Rs 13,500 crore scam in PNB. He was left on bail after 51 days by the Dominica High Court there.

In the past, India had made desperate attempts to bring him back with a CBI team stationed there with a private jet. His lawyers however had alleged that he was abducted from Antigua by “Indian looking men" who had brought him to Dominica.

first published: December 16, 2022, 16:58 IST
last updated: December 16, 2022, 17:13 IST
