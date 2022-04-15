CBI Plans to Conduct DNA Tests in Bengal's Hanskhali Rape Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is planning to conduct DNA tests in the Hanskhali rape case to check whether the samples collected from the crime spot match with those found on the arrested accused, an officer of the agency said on Friday. A class 9 student was allegedly raped on April 4 in Hanskhali in West Bengal’s Nadia district during a birthday party at the house of the prime accused, a local TMC leader’s son. She had died after the incident.

Her father filed a police complaint on April 10, and alleged that the accused had snatched the body at gunpoint and cremated her. CBI sleuths visited the house again on Friday morning to gather more evidence, after collecting samples from the spot on Thursday night. They plan to collect samples from the arrested accused.

“We will collect DNA samples from the arrested accused and match those with the samples found from the spot. This will be a crucial step in our investigation. We will continue our search operations at different locations in Hanskhali," the officer told .

