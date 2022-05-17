CBI Raids Across 9 Locations Linked to Karti P Chidambaram in Case Related to Foreign Remittances, Say Sources

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raids across nine properties linked to Karti P Chidambaram, son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, sources told News18.

The raids were conducted early morning Tuesday at nine locations in Chennai (3), Mumbai (3), Karnataka (1), Punjab (1) and Odisha (1) in a case related to foreign remittance received by Karti between 2010 and 2014.

Karti had allegedly received Rs 50 Lakh from a person named Sabu, CBI sources said.

According to sources, the CBI has registered a fresh case against Karti Chidambaram for issuing visas to Chinese citizens when P Chidambaram was Union Home Minister during the UPA-II government.

Earlier in 2019, the CBI had raided 16 properties linked to Karti P Chidambaram in a case regarding the foreign investment clearances approved by the Centre’s Foreign Investment Promotion Board to media firms in 2007 during the United Progressive Alliance rule. He is already under probe in getting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX media

Karti Chidambaram promptly responded to the raids on Twitter by saying, “I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record."

According to CBI officials, the raid went on for around 15 minutes. However, the CBI teams have arrived again at the Delhi residence of Chidambaram.

