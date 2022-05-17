Home » News » India » CBI Raids Across 9 Locations Linked to Karti P Chidambaram in Case Related to Foreign Remittances, Say Sources

CBI Raids Across 9 Locations Linked to Karti P Chidambaram in Case Related to Foreign Remittances, Say Sources

Searches are being conducted by CBI at seven places including the residence of Karti Chidambaram. (News18)
Searches are being conducted by CBI at seven places including the residence of Karti Chidambaram. (News18)

Sources said that the case is related to foreign remittances received by Karti P Chidambaram between 2010 and 2014

Advertisement
News18.com
Updated: May 17, 2022, 10:27 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raids across nine properties linked to Karti P Chidambaram, son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, sources told News18.

The raids were conducted early morning Tuesday at nine locations in Chennai (3), Mumbai (3), Karnataka (1), Punjab (1) and Odisha (1) in a case related to foreign remittance received by Karti between 2010 and 2014.

Karti had allegedly received Rs 50 Lakh from a person named Sabu, CBI sources said.

According to sources, the CBI has registered a fresh case against Karti Chidambaram for issuing visas to Chinese citizens when P Chidambaram was Union Home Minister during the UPA-II government.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Earlier in 2019, the CBI had raided 16 properties linked to Karti P Chidambaram in a case regarding the foreign investment clearances approved by the Centre’s Foreign Investment Promotion Board to media firms in 2007 during the United Progressive Alliance rule. He is already under probe in getting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX media

Karti Chidambaram promptly responded to the raids on Twitter by saying, “I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record."

According to CBI officials, the raid went on for around 15 minutes. However, the CBI teams have arrived again at the Delhi residence of Chidambaram.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: May 17, 2022, 09:16 IST