CBI Registers Corruption Case Against Former Allahabad HC Judge SN Shukla, Wife

It was alleged that Justice Shukla amassed assets worth Rs 2.45 crore disproportionate to his known source of income during his tenure as the judge of the HC between 2014-19

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 20:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Earlier in 2021, the CBI had filed its chargesheet against retired Allahabad High Court Judge Justice SN Shukla. (File photo/Reuters)
The CBI has booked Justice SN Shukla, a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court and his wife Suchita Tiwari for alleged involvement in a corruption case.

“During the investigation of the case, sources had informed that Shri S N Shukla being a public servant in the capacity of Justice of the High Court of Allahabad at Lucknow has intentionally enriched himself illicitly and acquired assets by corrupt and illegal means in the name of Smt. Suchita Tiwari with whom Shri S.N. Shukla is residing (now second wife of Shri S.N.Shukla, as stated by Smt. Suchira Tiwari in the court application filed in the CBl Court at New Delhi regarding the release of articles) and Shri Saideen Tiwari (brother of Kesh Kumari, first wife of Shri S.N.Shukla) and others," the CBI said.

Earlier in 2021, the CBI had filed its chargesheet against retired Allahabad High Court Judge Justice SN Shukla in a corruption case for allegedly favouring a private medical college in his orders. The agency had booked Justice Shukla with other accused in December 2019 under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

first published: February 22, 2023, 19:53 IST
last updated: February 22, 2023, 20:07 IST
