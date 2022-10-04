CBI Searching 105 Locations Under ‘Operation Chakra’ in Cyber Fraud Case After FBI Inputs

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 105 locations across the country under ‘Operation Chakra’ in a case related to cyber fraud. The state police are conducting the operation in 18 locations while the CBI is searching the remaining 87 places.

The operation is being carried out based on the inputs from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Interpol, Royal Canadian Mount Police and Australian Federal Police, sources have told CNN-News18.

According to initial information, four locations in Andaman and Nicobar islands, five in Delhi, three in Chandigarh, and two each in Punjab, Karnataka and Assam among others are being searched under the operation, officials said.

The authorities recovered Rs 1.5 crore and 1.5 kg gold from Rajsamand district in Rajasthan.

The CBI raided two call centres in Ahmedabad and Pune under the Operation Chakra for their involvement in illegal crypto and other cyber fraud activities, according to sources.

The CBI has also found dark web activities.

