CBI Takes Over Probe in Kanpur Businessman's Murder in Gorakhpur

The CBI has taken over the probe launched into the death of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta allegedly by a team of Police personnel in a Gorakhpur Hotel, a senior official here said. The central probe agency took over the investigation after it was referred by the Uttar Pradesh government through the Central government’s Department of Personnel and Training, they said.

The CBI has booked Jagat Narayan Singh, the Station House Officer of Ramgarh Tal police station in Gorakhpur, and Sub Inspectors Akshaya Mishra and Vijay Yadav, besides three other unidentified police personnel posted at the police station, they said. The 36-year-old businessman from Kanpur had died allegedly after being assaulted by the police at a Gorakhpur hotel in a raid on September 27.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.