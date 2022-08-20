CBI Gets Custody of Anubrata Mondal Till Aug 24; TMC Leader Cites 'Ill Health' on 'Uncooperative' Charge

A special CBI court in Bengal’s Asansol on Saturday rejected TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s bail plea in the alleged cattle smuggling scam and extended his custody with the Central Bureau of Investigation for four days till August 24. In the court, the CBI submitted that the Trinamool Congress leader had not been “cooperating" with the agency from the very beginning despite being issued summonses 10 times.

Describing Mondal as a “very powerful and highly influential person", the CBI appealed for an extension of the TMC leader’s custody stating that he could “influence witnesses and tamper evidence if granted bail".

The counsel also claimed that Mondal had pressurised a doctor to prescribe “complete rest".

Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested on August 11 by the CBI in connection with its investigation into the alleged cattle smuggling scam, last week was taken for a medical check-up before the hearing.

In the hearing today, Anubrata’s counsel opposed the CBI’s argument and cited his “health condition" as the reason behind not responding to the CBI summons.

Anubrata said in court that he was not keeping well and was taking medicines prescribed from SSKM hospital in West Bengal.

An Asansol court had ordered Anubrata, a close associate of Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, to be held in CBI custody until August 20. On Saturday, the CBI interrogated the TMC leader for several hours about the cattle smuggling scheme.

The CBI had summoned Mondal several times to appear before it, but he had declined, citing his health. On August 11, he was apprehended from his home in Bolpur, Birbhum district.

Previously, West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya claimed that the CBI summons to Mondal was a “political vendetta."

On September 21, 2020, the CBI arrested a former Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant in connection with an illegal cattle smuggling case across the Indo-Bangladesh border. During the course of the investigation, the CBI came across Anubrata Mondal’s name.

The CBI had previously summoned Mondal for an investigation into his alleged involvement in the post-election violence.

Earlier on Thursday, the Calcutta High Court ordered Sukanya Mandal, the daughter of Anubrata, to produce her Teacher Eligibility Test certificate before the court.

She was appearing in court in connection with a petition alleging that she was hired as a teacher despite failing the TET exam. The court also requested her mark sheet in this regard for all future hearings.

The next hearing date has been set for September 1.

