CCPA Recommends Winter Session from Nov 29 to Dec 23; Meetings Likely This Week on Covid Protocol

The Cabinet Committee for Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has recommended that the Winter Session of Parliament be held from November 29 till December 23. Government sources told News18 that the CCPA met in the last week of October, just before the Diwali break, to make the recommendation.

“It will be a total of 19 working days where both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha Houses will run simultaneously," a source said.

The Winter Session assumes significance as it will be held just months before the assembly elections in five states, including politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, which is seen as a semi-final for the 2024 general elections.

The Winter Session last year had to be called off and the Monsoon Session, too, was merged with the Budget Session due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The last session of Parliament was held from July 19 till August 11, and was curtailed due to Opposition uproar on the Pegasus snooping row.

Since the pandemic, only limited entry has been allowed inside Parliament, with secretaries of current MPs and former parliamentarians barred as well. During the recently concluded Monsoon Session, only those who had received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine were allowed. Others had to produce negative RT-PCR reports to be allowed entry.

Multiple meetings will be held in the coming week by the Lok Sabha Speaker as well as the Rajya Sabha Chairman to review if Parliament functioning could be resumed as normal given that Covid-19 cases are at record low and a large part of the population has been vaccinated.

