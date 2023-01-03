WATCH | CCTV Footage Shows Kanjhawala Victim Fighting With Friend Hours Before Accident

Hours before she was hit by a car and dragged for several kilometres in outer Delhi, 20-year-old Anjali Singh was seen fighting with another woman outside the hotel after celebrating the new year, as per a fresh CCTV footage that emerged on Tuesday. The another woman seen with Anjali is reportedly her friend Nidhi.

Meanwhile, Nidhi said that she was with the victim during the accident and alleged that the accused men also tried to run the car over her. Nidhi further claimed she had an argument with Anjali because she wanted to drive despite she had consumed alcohol.

In an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18, she said she made a failed attempt to save her and she was scared to report the matter to the cops.

“I was hopeless. Victims was not known to the boys. Men did try to run the car over me also. The incident took place in between 2-3am. I tried to save her but did not succeed. The victim was shouting for help but the men dragged her along the car. I was scared to report the matter to the cops," she said.

Nidhi came forward after the Delhi Police today revealed that the victim was accompanied by another woman on her scooty before the accident. A CCTV video from the night of the fatal accident also showed both women on the scooty.

The Delhi Police is trying to ascertain if the second woman was with the victim during the accident, or was dropped home beforehand. According to sources, police will be bringing in the second woman for questioning on Tuesday.

Nidhi further claimed that her phone was broken after accident and she cried for help but it went in vain. “They came from the front. I fell on the side and she got stuck in the front. She was screaming, but they didn’t take her out despite knowing. I was scared, hopeless; the car took her dragging."

The 20-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a car that dragged her body for several kilometres in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri in the wee hours on January 1. Five people have been arrested in connection with the woman’s death have been sent to three-day police remand by Delhi’s Rohini Court on January 2.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26) who works as a driver in Gramin Sewa, Amit Khanna (25) who works for SBI cards Uttam Nagar, Krishnan (27) who works at a Spanish Culture Centre at CP New Delhi, Mithun (26) who works as a hairdresser Naraina and Manoj Mittal (27) who works as a ration dealer at P Block Sultanpuri.

Postmortem Rules out Sexual Assault

The 20-year-old’s postmortem was conducted on Monday and the report came out on Tuesday. The report reveals that there was sexual assault committed. The victim’s family had earlier speculated sexual assault angle, but are now satisfied with the postmortem report.

The Ministry of Home Affairs under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a detailed report from the Delhi Police Commissioner on the Kanjhawla incident. Special Commissioner in Delhi Police Shalini Singh has been asked to submit the detailed report to MHA.

Delhi LG VK Saxena on Monday took stock of the developments in the Kanjhawala incident in a meeting with Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. The LG also asked him to ascertain whether there was any lapse on part of the police and directed that responsibility be fixed for any lapse or laxity on part of the police.

According to the FIR, the car involved in the accident was twice-borrowed and one of two accused— Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna— were in inebriated state. The car belongs to Lokesh, a resident of Budh Vihar. Lokesh told the police that his brother-in-law Ashutosh has borrowed vehicle from him. When police contacted Ashutosh, he said his friends Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna borrowed the car from him at 7 pm on December 31.

Accused Deepak Khanna was behind the wheel while Manoj Mittal was sitting on the front passenger seat. They hit the scooty in Krishan Vihar at 2 am and fled the spot out of fear towards Kanjhawla. They stopped the car near Jonti village on Kanjhawla road and saw the woman beneath the car. They left her there and returned the car in damaged condition at 5 AM. Amit and Deepak told Ashutosh that they had consumed alcohol.

