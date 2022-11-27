CCTV Saga: After Massage, Outside Meal, Now Leaked Video of 'House-keeping Services in Satyendar Jain's Cell

The latest episode in the Satyendar Jain Tihar CCTV saga series shows a few people providing what looks like house-keeping services in the prison cell of the Delhi minister who is lodged in jail in connection with a money laundering case.

The new CCTV visuals from Satyendar Jain’s cell come amid the minister already being mired in controversy over leaked videos of him getting massage and outside food in jail.

The the latest video that has emerged shows men sweeping the floor of the jail cell and also arranging the minister’s bed. The purported footage that emerged on Sunday, sources said, was dated September 13, 15 and October 1, while a video dated September 12 that surfaced on Saturday showed Jain interacting with other people inside his jail cell.

This is the fourth purported CCTV footage that has emerged relating to the jailed Delhi Minister. The first purported visuals, which appeared on November 19, showed the Minister getting a full body massage. The second purported footage surfaced on November 23, a day after Jain’s counsel claimed inside the trial court that the Minister had lost 28 kg of weight during his custody.

In the footage, Jain was seen having an elaborate and extensive meal. Interestingly, sources had said that the Minister had gained 8 kg weight instead.

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) maintained that Satyendar Jain was not given a massage but was given physiotherapy on the advise of doctors and also defended its minister over outside food, the BJP has been getting fresh ammo every day to hit out at the Kejriwal-led party.

Over the videos that leaked out on Sunday, BJP’s Amit Malviya said, “Not sure why Manish Sisodia is scared of going to jail in the Liquor Excise scam.

Look at Satyendra Jain, AAP’s jailed minister, who had housekeeping, in-room dinning, massage and spa facilities in Tihar. Kejriwal must assure Sisodia, that like Jain, he too will be looked after."

BJP spokesperson and party’s Delhi media relations in charge Harish Khurana said, “10 employees serving" the “pampered" Satyendar Jain of Kejriwal government in the jail.

Amid all this, a Delhi court on Saturday said Satyendar Jain was prime facie being given “preferential treatment" inside Tihar jail in violation of rules, which has now been stopped.

Special judge Vikas Dhull made the observation while dismissing Jain’s plea, which sought direction to Tihar officials to provide him special food items according to his religious beliefs.

The court noted that fruits and vegetables were being provided to Jain by the jail staff, without there being any order of DG Prison or any authority, which was in violation of the rules.

“Providing fruits and vegetables to the applicant was in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution of India as State is bound to treat all the prisoners equally and there can be no discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, sex, religion, status etc.

“The Article provides for Equality before Law, which basically means that all persons should be treated equally no matter whether they are poor or rich, male or female, upper caste or lower caste. Thus, State cannot provide any special privileges to anyone in the country," the judge said.

