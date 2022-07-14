CCTVs, Helipad, Traffic Diversion: Leh Preps Big Ahead of Dalai Lama's Crucial Visit After Pandemic

The Dalai Lama will arrive in Leh on July 15 for his first major tour in two years since the pandemic began. Tenzin Taklha, the Dalai Lama’s personal secretary, announced on Wednesday that he will depart for Leh on Thursday.

“He will stay in Choglamsar village on the banks of the Indus and teach Buddhists and local communities." It has not yet been determined how long he will remain there. We’ll find out about it after he arrives at the high-altitude village. It all depends on how he feels in that place," he said, according to reports.

On July 6, the Himachal Pradesh government celebrated the 87th birthday of the Dalai Lama, who lives in Dharamshala. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had planned to visit Dharamshala but had to cancel due to heavy rain on that day. Thakur later virtually attended the event from Shimla. State Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania represented the state government at the event, which was attended by a large number of supporters, including actor Richard Gere and his son. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called to greet the spiritual leader.

Advertisement

Arrangements for the Leh Visit

According to a May report by the Tribune, the Leh administration had begun arrangements for the Dalai Lama’s visit. Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur and LAHDC’s Leh chairman Tashi Gyalson had paid a visit to the Dalai Lama’s home and Jivetsal, where the spiritual leader delivers sermons.

Mathur had reviewed the infrastructure and discussed plans for the renovation and expansion of the Photang and Jivetsal. Mathur examined Jivetsal’s telecommunication connectivity and power supply. He directed that barriers be built along the Indus River for protection in the event that the river’s water level rose.

Mathur had also directed that proper drinking water, toilets, parking space, lighting, and security arrangements be made at Jivetsal. He had emphasised the importance of renovating boundary walls and maintaining existing infrastructure.

Advertisement

The chairman of the Leh LAHDC had informed Mathur of the preparations being made at Jivetsal and Photang, including the installation of CCTV cameras and a helipad.

Traffic & Covid Precautions

The Leh traffic police have made elaborate arrangements and diverted traffic flow in many places, the Tribune stated in a recent report. According to MR Giri, Superintendent of Police in Ladakh, no vehicles will be permitted from the Sindhu diversion to the Choglamsar, Chuchot, Spituk, and Leh axis.

Similarly, no vehicles would be permitted from the Saboo crossing to the Choglamsar, Chuchot, Spituk, and Kharu axis, he stated in a traffic advisory.

Advertisement

“The Dalai Lama will come to Jammu by road from Dharamsala and halt for a night," said Thupstan Chhewang, President of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA). On July 15, he will fly from Jammu to Leh. No specific schedule has been devised for him, as doctor’s advice and the spread of Covid in Ladakh will be considered before scheduling any of his engagements, the report mentioned.

After arriving in Leh, the Dalai Lama will remain in seclusion for seven days before preaching. Covid cases have increased in Ladakh over the years, and the LBA is not taking any chances with the spiritual leader. “Many people and organisations have asked to meet with the Dalai Lama. But we are taking every precaution possible," said Chhewang.

Advertisement

Why the Visit is Important

Since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020, the Dalai Lama has limited his travel. “This is his first significant tour since the pandemic. The visit comes two years after an encounter between Indian Army personnel and Chinese counterparts in eastern Ladakh.

Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, fled Lhasa in 1959 after Chinese troops crushed the Tibetan national uprising. Since then, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate has lived in Dharamshala, where he established the Tibetan government in exile, now known as the Central Tibetan Administration.

Advertisement

The Dalai Lama delegated his political responsibilities to Kalon Tripa (Tibetan prime minister), who is directly elected by Tibetan exiles, in 2011.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.