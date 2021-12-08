CDS Bipin Rawat's Chopper Crashes in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor: What We Know So Far

An Army chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, at least one member of his family, and several of his staff members crashed in the Nilgiri Hills in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The crash took place in the Nilgiris, shortly after the Mi-series chopper took off from the army base in Sulur. Confirming the incident, the Indian Air Force tweeted: “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."

Here’s what we know so far:

• Fourteen people were on board the Air Force’s Mi-17V5 helicopter, although there are some reports that say there were only nine. The Air Force has, however, confirmed that General Bipin Rawat was one of those on board. There is no confirmation on his condition at this time.

• Four people have died and two have survived; they are in hospital with severe burn injuries. Details about the rest are not known so far.

• Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is understood that Singh will also brief Parliament, which is sitting for the winter session.

• The chopper took off from an Army base in Sulur near Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. It was heading to Wellington in Udhagamandalam, where a Defence Services Staff College is located.

• The Air Force, while tweeting confirmation that General Rawat was on board, has also said an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

• General Rawat, 63, took charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff in January 2019. He was also appointed the head of the newly-created Department of Military Affairs.

