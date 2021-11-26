CDS Rawat, Top Commanders Brief Parliamentary Panel on Preparedness of Armed Forces

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and top military commanders on Friday briefed a parliamentary panel on the operational preparedness of the armed forces, the panel's chairman Jual Oram said. Besides Rawat, senior officials of the Defence Ministry and top commanders of the Army, Navy and the Air Force deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence at the Parliament Complex.

The agenda of the meeting was briefing by the representatives of the Ministry of Defence on 'review of strategic operational preparedness of defence forces in view of current security scenario including border security'. Oram said Rawat made a very good presentation on the subject before the panel.

Sources said commanders of all three armed forces made presentations on the operational preparedness of their respected forces. They updated MPs about the recent procurement and additions in their arsenal. CDS Rawat gave the overall presentation on the preparedness of all three forces and various initiatives taken for development of infrastructure in the border areas, they said.

Around 11 members of the 31-member committee were present in the meeting on Friday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among the absentees.

