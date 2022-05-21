Celebrations of Modi Govt's 8 Years on Agenda, Union Ministers to Meet at BJP HQ on May 25 for Final Plan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise meetings with Union ministers, ministers of state and ministers of state (Independent charge) on May 25 at the party headquarters in the national capital.

Among those present in the meeting will be party chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and general secretary organisation BL Santhosh.

Sources claimed the meeting is scheduled to delegate tasks and constituencies to the ministers to organise events on the occasion of eight years of the Narendra Modi government.

“The agenda is how to reach out to people and beneficiaries to tell them about the works done by the Modi government in its tenure of eight years. Each minister will be given at least four Lok Sabha constituencies to ensure that people know about welfare tasks undertaken by the government," added the source.

The BJP will celebrate the Modi government’s anniversary from May 30 to June 15 on the theme of ‘Sewa, Sushashan and Gareeb Kalyan’.

At the office-bearers’ meet that took place in Jaipur on May 20, a roadmap was prepared to take the government’s report card to the people.

Three statements were presented and passed in the meet on Friday of which one was how to celebrate eight years of the Modi government. The statement was presented by Dushyant Gautam, national general secretary.

The statement said “history will remember Narendra Modi as most compassionate PM" as it records the various schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala for women, and foreign policy with ‘India First’ at its core. Work on aspirational districts too was stated along with how government established regional balance. ​

