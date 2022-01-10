Cellphone Tower Goes Missing in Madurai, Cops Interrogate Landlord, Contractor

A Vodafone cellphone tower set up at a cost of Rs 28 lakh in the Koodal Pudur area of Madurai, has reportedly gone missing. The tower was set up by GTL at a cost of Rs 28.82 lakh, in the Amravati street area of ​​Koodal Pudur.

The issue came to light when the telecommunication company took cognizance of constant complaints of no connection and decided to check the local tower. Shockingly, the company claimed that the cell phone tower had disappeared and the company’s manager, Muthu Venkatakrishnan lodged a complaint at the police station.

When the police launched an investigation based on the complaint, the cellphone tower was confirmed to be missing. Police also suspect that there may have been a dispute between the landlord, where the tower was erected and the contractor who erected it. Following this, the police are actively investigating the duo.

Advertisement

The tower going missing resembles veteran Tamil comedian Vadivelu’s ‘Kinatha Kanom’ scenario, where Vadivelu complains to the police that his well has gone missing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.