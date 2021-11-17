Home » News » India » Central Bureau of Investigation Gets Three New Joint Directors

Senior IPS officers Vidya Jayant Kulkarni, Ghanshyam Upadhyay and Nawal Bajaj were appointed as the Joint Directors in the CBI (Image: PTI/File)

The new inductees include Vidya Jayant Kulkarni, a 1998-batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

PTI
Updated: November 17, 2021, 15:18 IST

Senior IPS officers Vidya Jayant Kulkarni, Ghanshyam Upadhyay and Nawal Bajaj were on Wednesday appointed as the Joint Directors in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a Personnel Ministry order said. Kulkarni, a 1998-batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, has been appointed for a period of five years on a deputation basis, it said.

Upadhyay, a 1999-batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre, will have his tenure till June 29, 2026, the order said. Bajaj, who is from a 1995-batch and belongs to the Maharashtra cadre, will have a combined tenure of five years, i.e. up to June 6, 2026, it said.

