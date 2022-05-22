Central Parts of Mumbai Receive Season's First Pre-monsoon Showers

Central parts of Mumbai on Saturday received first pre-monsoon showers of the season with light rains reported in Dadar and Matunga areas. The Maharashtra capital which faced one of its hottest summers this year was witnessing a cloudy weather since Thursday.

There were a few incidents of motorbike-riders skidding on the wet asphalt surface on the bridge connecting eastern and western sides of Matunga, police said. The neighbouring Navi Mumbai city witnessed lightning flashes but no showers till late in the evening.

