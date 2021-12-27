Central Railway To Run More AC Locals in Mumbai

After starting the fifth and sixth railway lines between Thane and Diva railway junctions in Mumbai, the Central Railway is gearing up to introduce more trains. In order to provide more facilities to passengers in Mumbai, Central Railway is likely to add more AC local trains on the routes of Karjat, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Khopoli and Kasara railway stations.

At present, there are only four AC local trains running on the Harbour line of Central Railway and only 10 AC local trains are running on the Central line. With the commissioning of the fifth and sixth railway lines between Diva and Thane stations, the way will now be paved for running 80 local AC trains, Central Railway officials said.

Officials have also implied that in the future, all the new local trains on the Central Railway line will be fully air-conditioned. Anil Kumar Lahoti, the General Manager of the Central Railway, said that it has been observed that the numbers of passengers on the local AC trains are improving. “Keeping this in mind, we will introduce only AC trains in the Central Railway stations," Lahoti said.

Central Railway operates around 1,800 local trains on the suburban Mumbai network, of which 857 services run on the mainline from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Kasarat, Karjat, and Khopoli. A total of 614 trains run from CSMT to Panvel on the Trans Harbour line from Thane to Vashi while 40 trains run on the Belapur-Seafood and Uran line of Central Railway.

