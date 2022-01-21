Centre Committed to Improvement of Connectivity in Meghalaya: PM Modi

Congratulating the people of Meghalaya on the 50th anniversary of the state's foundation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Centre is committed to the improvement of rail, road and air connectivity in the northeastern state. He lauded Meghalaya for being among the first states to use drones for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.

"Centre is committed to the improvement of road, rail and air connectivity in Meghalaya. I assure people of the state of my continued support and determination to develop more sectors apart from tourism and organic agricultural produce. Measures have been taken to ensure new domestic and global markets for the state's organic produce. "The state government is making all efforts to take the central schemes to the people. Initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana and National Livelihood Mission have benefitted Meghalaya. Jal Jeevan Mission has ensured piped water connection to 33 per cent of the households from just 1 per cent in 2019. Meghalaya was among the first states to use drones for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines," the prime minister said.

He paid tributes to everyone who had contributed to the establishment and development of Meghalaya. "Meghalaya has given the world a message of conservation of nature and eco-sustainability," he said.

The prime minister said that the state has enormous talent in the fields of arts, music and sports, and lauded the Shillong Chamber Choir.

