Centre Elevates Two HC Judges; Supreme Court Regains Full Strength Of 34

Justice Rajesh Bindal, who is currently serving as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, and Justice Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court, have been appointed as judges of the top court

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 11:01 IST

New Delhi, India

The move came a week after five judges were appointed to the Supreme Court (File photo /News18)
The Central government on Friday elevated two more High Court judges to the Supreme Court. Once they take the oath, the top court will achieve its full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium last month.

“As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. My best to them: Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC and Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC," Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

The move came a week after five judges were appointed to the Supreme Court.

