Home » News » India » Centre Issues Revised Guidelines for Int'l Arrivals; No More 'At-Risk' Countries, 7-Day Quarantine

Centre Issues Revised Guidelines for Int'l Arrivals; No More 'At-Risk' Countries, 7-Day Quarantine

A CISF jawan checks the ID of a passenger through a glass shield at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, in New Delhi. (Reuters/File)
A CISF jawan checks the ID of a passenger through a glass shield at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, in New Delhi. (Reuters/File)

The new guidelines will come into effect from February 14, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a series of tweets.

Advertisement
News Desk| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: February 10, 2022, 13:42 IST

The Centre on Thursday revised guidelines for international arrivals, removing demarcation of ‘at-risk’ countries, which were specified during the onset of the Omicron variant, and recommended self-monitoring for 14 days as opposed to the current 7-day home quarantine rule. The new guidelines will come into effect from February 14, the Union Health Ministry said.

“Besides uploading negative RT-PCR report (taken 72 hrs prior to journey), option to upload certificate of completing full primary vaccination schedule of COVID-19 vaccination provided from countries on a reciprocal basis," Mandaviya tweeted. The list of countries have been mentioned at the end of the article.

The Centre recommended 14 days of self-monitoring as opposed to seven-day home quarantine that is currently the mandate. “If travelers under self health-monitoring, develop signs and symptoms suggestive of Covid-19, they will immediately self-isolate and report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number 1075/state helpline number," the revised guidelines stated.

Advertisement

As per the new guidelines, all foreign arrivals must fill a self-declaration form online (available at the Air Suvidha web portal), including a travel history of the past 14 days. They must also upload a negative RT-PCR test that was conducted within 72 hours of the travel date.

RELATED NEWS

“Random sampling of 2% of International Travellers from all countries on arrival. Travellers can give sample & are allowed to leave the airport," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

On arrival, in addition to thermal screening, passengers selected at random (up to two per cent of total passengers per flight) will be asked to undergo RT-PCR tests. Passengers will be selected by the airline and must “preferably" be from different countries, according to the guidelines.

Advertisement

Passengers found to be symptomatic will be immediately quarantined and tested, with contact tracing carried out if they are found to be Covid-positive.

The Centre has also dispensed the need for undertaking RT-PCR test on the 8th day and uploading the result on Air Suvidha portal.

List of countries/regions in respect of which primary vaccination schedule completion certificate is allowed to be uploaded:

  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. Angola
  4. Antigua & Barbuda
  5. Australia
  6. Austria
  7. Azerbaijan
  8. Bangladesh
  9. Bahrain
  10. Belarus
  11. Botswana
  12. Bulgaria
  13. Canada
  14. Cambodia
  15. Chile
  16. Columbia
  17. Commonwealth of Dominica
  18. Costa Rica
  19. Croatia
  20. Cuba
  21. Cyprus
  22. Denmark
  23. Estonia
  24. Finland
  25. Georgia
  26. Grenada
  27. Guatemala
  28. Guyana
  29. Hong Kong
  30. Hungary
  31. Iceland
  32. Iran
  33. Ireland
  34. Israel
  35. Kazakhstan
  36. Kyrgyzstan
  37. Latvia
  38. Lebanon
  39. Liechtenstein
  40. Malaysia
  41. Maldives
  42. Mali
  43. Mauritius
  44. Mexico
  45. Moldova
  46. Mongolia
  47. Myanmar
  48. Namibia
  49. Nepal
  50. New Zealand
  51. Netherlands
  52. Nicaragua
  53. North Macedonia
  54. Oman
  55. Paraguay
  56. Panama
  57. Portugal
  58. Philippines
  59. Qatar
  60. Romania
  61. St. Kitts and Nevis
  62. San Marino
  63. Saudi Arabia
  64. Serbia
  65. Sierra Leone
  66. Singapore
  67. Slovak Republic
  68. Slovenia
  69. Spain
  70. Sri Lanka
  71. State of Palestine
  72. Sweden
  73. Switzerland
  74. Thailand
  75. The United Kingdom
  76. Trinidad & Tobago
  77. Turkey
  78. Ukraine
  79. United States of America
  80. Venezuela
  81. Vietnam
  82. Zimbabwe

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: February 10, 2022, 12:59 IST