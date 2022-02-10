The Centre on Thursday revised guidelines for international arrivals, removing demarcation of ‘at-risk’ countries, which were specified during the onset of the Omicron variant, and recommended self-monitoring for 14 days as opposed to the current 7-day home quarantine rule. The new guidelines will come into effect from February 14, the Union Health Ministry said.

“Besides uploading negative RT-PCR report (taken 72 hrs prior to journey), option to upload certificate of completing full primary vaccination schedule of COVID-19 vaccination provided from countries on a reciprocal basis," Mandaviya tweeted. The list of countries have been mentioned at the end of the article.

The Centre recommended 14 days of self-monitoring as opposed to seven-day home quarantine that is currently the mandate. “If travelers under self health-monitoring, develop signs and symptoms suggestive of Covid-19, they will immediately self-isolate and report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number 1075/state helpline number," the revised guidelines stated.

As per the new guidelines, all foreign arrivals must fill a self-declaration form online (available at the Air Suvidha web portal), including a travel history of the past 14 days. They must also upload a negative RT-PCR test that was conducted within 72 hours of the travel date.

“Random sampling of 2% of International Travellers from all countries on arrival. Travellers can give sample & are allowed to leave the airport," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

On arrival, in addition to thermal screening, passengers selected at random (up to two per cent of total passengers per flight) will be asked to undergo RT-PCR tests. Passengers will be selected by the airline and must “preferably" be from different countries, according to the guidelines.

Passengers found to be symptomatic will be immediately quarantined and tested, with contact tracing carried out if they are found to be Covid-positive.

The Centre has also dispensed the need for undertaking RT-PCR test on the 8th day and uploading the result on Air Suvidha portal.

List of countries/regions in respect of which primary vaccination schedule completion certificate is allowed to be uploaded:

Albania Andorra Angola Antigua & Barbuda Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bangladesh Bahrain Belarus Botswana Bulgaria Canada Cambodia Chile Columbia Commonwealth of Dominica Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Cyprus Denmark Estonia Finland Georgia Grenada Guatemala Guyana Hong Kong Hungary Iceland Iran Ireland Israel Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Malaysia Maldives Mali Mauritius Mexico Moldova Mongolia Myanmar Namibia Nepal New Zealand Netherlands Nicaragua North Macedonia Oman Paraguay Panama Portugal Philippines Qatar Romania St. Kitts and Nevis San Marino Saudi Arabia Serbia Sierra Leone Singapore Slovak Republic Slovenia Spain Sri Lanka State of Palestine Sweden Switzerland Thailand The United Kingdom Trinidad & Tobago Turkey Ukraine United States of America Venezuela Vietnam Zimbabwe

