Centre Monitoring Fuel Prices Amid Russia-Ukraine War: MoS Bhagwat Karad

Union Minister Dr Bhagwat Karad on Friday said the Central government is monitoring the fuel prices in light of the Russia-Ukraine war and measures will be taken to ensure that people of the country are not affected. The union minister of state for finance was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting at the Maratha Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA). There have been discussions that the prices of petrol and diesel may increase in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, Dr Karad said.

"However, the Centre is keeping a watch (on this situation) and will ensure that the people of the country do not face any hardships in the future," the minister said. It is difficult to comment on the measures that will be taken, but the decision will be taken in the cabinet, he said, adding that a group of senior ministers is looking into the issue. Commenting on the budget presented by the Maharashtra government, Dr Karad said that the state government was an expert at making announcements and not delivering results. "The state government had promised monetary aid to farmers by reaching out to their farms, what happened to that announcement? During Diwali, the Centre had reduced taxes on fuel by Rs 5-Rs 10. The states were also expected to reduce taxes on similar lines. While BJP-ruled states reduced their taxes, Maharashtra did not give any waiver," the minister claimed.

Dr Karad said based on the little information he had received about the budget, it seems that the state government has not proposed to reduce additional taxes on petroleum."They have not given any special concession for the business and education sectors. There are no facilities for economically backward classes and tribals. There is no concrete scheme to strengthen the basic infrastructure in the budget," the minister claimed.

