Centre Notifies Appointment of 8 New High Court Judges, Transfers Six

The Centre on Wednesday appointed advocate Wasim Sadiq Nargal as an additional judge of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court, four years after his name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium.

According to notifications issued by the Law Ministry, seven judicial officers were elevated as judges of the Patna High Court. Also, four additional judges of the Kerala High Court were also elevated as judges of the same high court. Besides these appointments, the ministry also notified transfers of six judges.

The judicial officers elevated as judges of the Patna High Court are: Jitendra Kumar, Sunil Dutta, Alok Kumar Pandey, Shailendra Singh, Arun Kumar Jha, Chandra Prakash Singh, and Chandra Shekhar Jha.

The additional judges of the Kerala High Court elevated as judges are: Ziyad Rahman Alevakkatt Abdul Rahiman, Murali Purushothaman, Karunakaran Babu, and Kauser Edappagath.

In 2018, the top court’s collegium recommended Nargal, which was one of the oldest recommendations pending with the government. In 2021, the collegium reiterated Nargal’s elevation as a judge.

Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash of Orissa High Court has been transferred to the Calcutta High Court and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has been transferred to the Patna High Court.

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh has been sent to the Bombay High Court, while Justice Subhasis Talaptra of the Tripura High Court has been transferred to the Orissa High Court.

Also, Justice Lanusungkum Jamir of the Manipur High Court has been sent to the Gauhati High Court. Besides these transfers, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has been transferred to the Delhi High Court.

