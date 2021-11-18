Centre Plans First Dose for All by 1st Week of December through 'Har Ghar Dastak' Campaign

Announcing that the number of fully vaccinated persons in the country has surpassed the partially vaccinated, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday expressed confidence that the country will have vaccinated every Indian by the end of the month-long ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign. Mandaviya appealed all eligible citizens to get vaccinated and assured people that there was no shortage of vaccine doses.

As part of the Har Ghar Dastak campaign, which aims to ensure that all the adult population is covered with the first dose of vaccine, Mandaviya said that healthcare workers are conducting door-to-door vaccinations of eligible people across India with a special focus on districts where less than 50 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated.

“The nation achieved the distinction of having administered 100 crore doses on October 21. Subsequently, the prime minister gave a clarion call and launched the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign on November 3 to knock at every door and reach out to every household and immunise every citizen against COVID-19 in the spirit of Antyodaya, Mandaviya said.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 114 crores on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said.

The country has in total administered over 113.68 crore doses, according to the provisional report at 7 am. This has been achieved through 1,16,73,459 sessions. Out of which, 75,57,24,081 doses were administered as first dose and 38,11,55,604 doses were administered as second dose. The number of fully vaccinated individuals (38,11,55,604) exceeds those who have been administered a single dose (37,45,68,477), the minister said.

“This feat has been made possible due to the prime minister’s vision of ‘Jan-Bhagidari’ and Whole of Government Approach, people’s faith and confidence in the government, and the ongoing ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign which has seen a tremendous response from various parts of the country," Mandaviya said.

