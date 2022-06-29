Centre Reappoints 91-year-old KK Venugopal as Attorney General for 3 More Months

The centre has reappointed senior advocate KK Venugopal as the Attorney General for India for three more months on Wednesday.

The government had requested Venugopal, 91, to continue as the Attorney General, following which he agreed to continue for three more months. His present tenure was to end on June 30.

The Attorney General for India, a constitutional post, is the top legal officer of the country.

Venugopal was not willing to continue in the constitutional post due to “personal reasons". But following a request by the central government, he has agreed to continue as the top law officer of the Union of India for three more months.

Venugopal was appointed by the President of India as Attorney General for India in July 2017. He was subsequently reappointed to the post. He had replaced Mukul Rohatgi.

Advertisement

An eminent advocate of Supreme Court, Venugopal has appeared in a large number of cases involving important issues of Constitutional and corporate law. He was an additional solicitor general of India between 1979 and 1980. He has been awarded Padma Bhushan in 2002 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

He is representing the centre in many key cases including the constitutional challenge to dilution of Article 370, the case challenging Section 124-A of the penal code that criminalises sedition among others. In the past, he has successfully defended the government in the Rafale case and in the constitutional challenge to Aadhaar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.