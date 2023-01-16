Home » News » India » Centre Seeks Govt Representation in SC Collegium Responsible for Appointment of Judges, Law Minister Writes to CJI

Centre Seeks Govt Representation in SC Collegium Responsible for Appointment of Judges, Law Minister Writes to CJI

The latest application came amid a raging debate on the issue of appointments to the higher judiciary with the government questioning the current Collegium system and the Supreme Court defending it

Last Updated: January 16, 2023, 11:29 IST

New Delhi, India

The letter was follow up in a series of written applications submitted to the CJI in this regard before. (PTI File)

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has written to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and has sought the representation of BJP-led Central government in the Supreme Court Collegium responsible for the appointment of judges to the top court, sources said on Monday.

The letter was followed up to a series of written applications submitted to the CJI in this regard before. Earlier, the Supreme Court Constitution Bench had struck down the National Judicial Appointment Commission Act (NJAC) and had directed to restructure of the MoP of the collegium system.

The latest application came amid a raging debate on the issue of appointments to the higher judiciary with the government questioning the current Collegium system and the Supreme Court defending it.

Earlier, Rijiju had criticised the the judiciary and the collegium system for striking down NJAC. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairman, also criticised the scrapping of the NJAC Act by the apex court.

Dhankhar had also questioned the landmark 1973 Kesavananda Bharati case verdict, saying it set a wrong precedent and that he disagrees with the Supreme Court ruling that Parliament can amend the Constitution but not its basic structure.

Notably, the Supreme Court had recommended the elevation of seven judicial officers and two advocates as judges of different high courts last week. The resolutions of the Collegium, which also comprises Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, were uploaded on the apex court website.

