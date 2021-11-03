Breather For Common Man, Centre Slashes Excise Duty on Petrol, Diesel on Diwali Eve

The government of India on Wednesday announced a reduction in the excise duty on petrol and diesel. On the eve of Diwali, the government slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. The decision will come into effect from tomorrow.

In a statement, the Government of India also urged the states to reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel to further provide relief to the consumers.

The statement also said, “Reduction in excise duty on diesel will be double that of petrol and will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season." It added that Indian farmers have, through their hard work, kept the economic growth momentum going even during the coronavirus lockdown and the “massive reduction in excise on diesel will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season".

Advertisement

In recent months, crude oil prices have witnessed a global upsurge. Consequently, domestic prices of petrol and diesel had increased in recent weeks exerting inflationary pressure. The world has also seen shortages and increased prices of all forms of energy. The Government of India has made efforts to ensure that there is no energy shortage in the country and that commodities such as petrol and diesel are available adequately to meet our requirements, according to the release.

The government hopes that the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel will boost consumption and keep inflation low, thus helping the poor and middle classes. “Today’s decision is expected to further spur the overall economic cycle," the Centre stated.

On Tuesday, petrol price rose by 35 paise a litre in Delhi, rates of diesel remained unchanged.

As of November 3, the petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 110.04 per litre, while that of diesel is Rs 98.42. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 115.85 and diesel Rs 106.62, according to the data on the Indian Oil Corporation’s website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.