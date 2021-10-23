Centre to Develop 400 City Forests Across India to Increase Green Cover in Urban Areas

>Jammu: Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday said the Centre has conceived a project to develop 400 city forests across the country to increase the green cover in urban areas. He said one such "nagar van" (city forest) would also be developed in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

Nurseries would be set up in educational institutions to promote an environment-friendly attitude among children, Choubey added. He said it is his privilege to dedicate various developmental projects to the people of Ramban as a gift on the birthday of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The minister said the people dwelling in and near the forest areas are the real custodian of the forests, adding that the Centre is mulling to frame a liberalised policy with regard to the Forest Rights Act so that the development and protection of the forests are ensured. The Union minister of state for environment, forest and climate change, consumer affairs, food and public distribution said the country has achieved the milestone of administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the beneficiaries, adding that it became possible due to the cooperation of people and the tireless efforts of the administration and health workers.

Choubey, who is on a two-day visit to Ramban as part of the Centre's public outreach programme, said this while interacting with the representatives of the Panchayati Raj institutions (PRIs) and the public. He said the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is keen to usher in an era of holistic development in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that the aim of the public outreach programme is to visit people at their doorstep to fulfil their developmental needs.

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the crown of India, the Union minister said the Centre is committed to developing and strengthening the Union Territory in every aspect. Replying to reporters' questions, he said the forces hell-bent on breaking the secular fabric and disturbing the peaceful atmosphere and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir will not be spared.

