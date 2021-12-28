Home » News » India » Centre to Procure 6 lakh MT More Paddy from Telangana After Big Tussle

A State-level team comprising six ministers and MPs met Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and G Kishan Reddy to take more stocks from the State.(File photo: PTI)
The State government expressed displeasure at the delay of the decision by the Centre as it incurred a big loss to the farmers.

H R Venkatesh| News18.com
Hyderabad // Updated: December 28, 2021, 21:10 IST

In a significant development, the Centre has finally given its nod to procure 6 lakh metric tonnes of more paddy from Telangana. This is after a continuous tussle between the State and the Centre on paddy procurement and blame game on delay in getting the stocks cleared through FCI.

However, the State government expressed displeasure at the delay of the decision by the Centre as it incurred a big loss to the farmers. The farmers lost about 30 lakh MT grains as millers got them of late, according to information.

A State-level team comprising six ministers and MPs met Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and G Kishan Reddy to take more stocks from the State. The Centre denied getting more stocks of paddy and parboiled rice and yield in Yasangi as sought by the State due to various limitations. However, repeated efforts by the ministers fructified with the Centre giving a nod to get 6 lakh MT more from Telangana. This can be attributed to the frequent appeals made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The opposition parties are blaming the State on paddy procurement while the Centre said that they are yet to get about 29 lakh MT food grains from Telangana. The State government said that due to delay by the FCI and the non-allocation of rail tracks, the stocks are piled up. Convinced at this, the Centre asked the officials to lift the paddy and rice from without any delay. With this, a total of 46 lakh MT stocks of grains will be cleared.

