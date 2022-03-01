Will Take Cognizance of All Information on People Stuck in Ukraine: Centre Tells Jharkhand Govt

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has asked the Jharkhand government to share all the information it has on the state's people who were stuck in crisis-hit Ukraine and assured it of taking cognizance of each information.

In a letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said all the information shared by the state will be followed up, according to an official release.

"Please be assured that we are taking cognizance of all enquiries and information. All of them will be attended to by TeamMEA representatives on the ground," Jaishankar's letter said. Soren had on Sunday written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his immediate intervention to bring back all the students and workers from the state who are stranded in Ukraine. He also shared a list of people from Jharkhand stranded in Ukraine with Shah.

"You (the CM) are naturally getting many anxious enquiries from the families of students and other Indian nationals who are still in Ukraine. The ministry has set up a helpline for the public. However, if there are particular concerns or information that you wish to share, I would request you to contact my office directly," Jaishankar said in the letter.

According to the data available with the state control room set up by the Jharkhand government to help families of students and workers stuck in Ukraine, 158 people, mostly students, were in the war affected country till 5 pm on Monday. Of them, 55 are women. Head of State Control Room Johnson Topno said, Calls are still pouring in. We are revising the list accordingly and sharing it with the state government.

One medical student Arpita Prasad returned from Ukraine to Ranchi, while five others are set to arrive here on Tuesday evening, a control room official said.

