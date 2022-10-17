'Chaaro Marenge...': A BMW at 230 Kmph, a Prediction During FB Live & Then a Fatal Crash | Chilling Video

There is a point at 7,000 RPMs where everything fades and the machine becomes weightless and then it disappears, a line from Christian Bale’s ‘Ford vs Ferrari’ movie can pump adrenaline rush into any car enthusiast. However, in Uttar Pradesh, the pursuit for driving the vehicle at high-speed claimed the lives of four friends.

In the tragic incident, four friends who were inside a BMW car being driven at over 200 kmph were killed on the Purvanchal Expressway on Friday. The incident took place where they were in middle of a Facebook Live Session and one of friends’ “charo marenge" (all four of us will die) ominous turned into a prophecy.

Dr Anand Prakash, a 35-year-old professor in a private medical college in Bihar’s Rohtas, was driving the BMW at 230kmph. In the live footage, one of them was heard saying, “Yeh gaana pe 300 pahucha dega. Thoda connect toh kar. Seat belt laga lijiye" (Speedometer could next touch 300kmph on this song. Fasten your seat belts). Minutes later, the speeding car hit a truck coming from the oppsite direction.

The victims have been identified as Prakash, engineer Deepak Kumar, realtor Akhilesh Singh, and businessman Mukesh, Times of India reported. They hail from Bihar and were on the way to Delhi.

Truck’s driver, who is now absconding, has been booked. “A technical inspection of the BMW and the container truck will be done with assistance from the forensic state laboratory," Sultanpur SP Somen Barma said.

