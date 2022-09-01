Chairmanship of G20 Digital Economy Working Group Handed Over to India from Indonesia

In a big win, the Chairmanship of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) was handed over from Indonesia to India.

The development was announced by Minister for Railways, Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw who took to Twitter to post a picture along with the update.

Earlier, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday called for collaborative efforts by different countries to address common challenges at the G-20 education ministers’ meeting in Bali. He also highlighted India’s efforts toward building a resilient and inclusive education and skilling ecosystem.

Advertisement

The 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will take place in November 2022 in Bali. The Summit will be the pinnacle of the G20 process and intense work carried out within the Ministerial Meetings, Working Groups, and Engagement Groups throughout the year.

The Bali Summit will conclude the three priorities agenda of Indonesia’s G20 Presidency: Global Health Architecture, Digital Transformations, and Energy Transition.

There will be limited capacity owing to the current condition of Covid-19, and to ensure all participants’ health and safety measures. Virtual attendance will also be available.

The G20 is a strategic multilateral platform connecting the world’s major developed and emerging economies. The G20 holds a strategic role in securing future global economic growth and prosperity and also represents more than 80 percent of world GDP, 75 percent of international trade, and 60 percent of the world population.

Advertisement

Starting in 1999 as a meeting for the finance minister and central bank governors, the G20 has evolved into a yearly summit involving the Head of State and Government.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here