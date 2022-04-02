Chaitra Navratri 2022: Indian Railways to Serve Special Vrat Thali From Today; Here's How You Can Order

CHAITRA NAVRATRI 2022: On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri, which started today on April 2, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a special Navratri menu in trains. Indian Railways will start offering the Navratri menu from Saturday, April 2. The menu has been decided while keeping in mind the fasting ritual and the type of food that is usually consumed during this time.

During Chaitra Navratri, devotees fast for nine days while seeking blessings from Goddess Durga. As per traditions, people usually eat food like kuttu ki puri, singhare ke pakode, sabudana khichdi and sabudana vada among others.

The IRCTC is offering the new menu at a starting price of Rs 99.

Passengers will be offered starters which are made with sendha namak instead of the usual table salt. In addition, the items will be completely free of onion and garlic.

Starters

The starters menu consists of aloo chaap and sabudana tikki.

Main Course

The main course includes paneer makhmali and sabudana khichdi, kofta curry, paneer makhmali and arbi masala.

Desserts

Besides this, IRCTC has also taken care of the desserts where it is offering sitaphal kheer.

The move is likely to facilitate travel during the fasting period as now passengers will be able to get their Navratri meal in the train itself. Passengers can use IRCTC’s e-catering service and book their special Navratri thali on tickets from March 28. One can also book their Navratri thali on the phone number 1323.

The Chaitra Navratri started today on April 2 this year and will last till April 11. It will start with Maa Shailpuri puja on the first day and culminate with the Navratri Parana. The festival has great significance in Hinduism as it celebrates the victory of good over evil. It is believed that Goddess Durga appeared on the day of Chaitra Navratri and created the universe at the request of Lord Brahma.

HERE’S HOW ONE CAN PLACE A FOOD ORDER THROUGH IRCTC’S OFFICIAL WEBSITE:

Step 1

Go to IRCTC’s eCatering official website https://www.ecatering.irctc.co.in/ Step 2

Enter your ten-digit PNR number and click on the arrow to proceed further Step 3

Select the food from the list of cafes, outlets and quick service restaurants available there. Step 4

Place the order and select the payment mode. Either, you can choose to pay online or cash on delivery. Step 5

Once the order is placed, the food will be delivered to your seat/berth.

