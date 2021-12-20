'Challenge You, Name Him Openly': Mumbai Mayor to BJP Leader on Minister 'Attending' Karan Johar's Party

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Kishori Pednekar Monday attacked BJP leader and MLA Ashish Shelar over allegations, that a minister attended the ‘super spreader’ party hosted by the Bollywood director Karan Johar. Shelar was pointing at the same party where megastars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, and Maheep Kapoor had tested positive for Covid 19.

“I want to challenge Ashish Shelar and ask him to name the minister openly. By making false claims, without naming any minister, seems to be the new trend of the opposition," Pednekar said.

BMC has footage of all CCTV cameras from Karan’s residence, which clearly shows the truth, “If he has proof otherwise, let him prove it" she added. Mayor also stated that during the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shelar had made similar allegations but no proof of the same was ever kept before the public.

This comes after the Mumbai civic body restricted the number of people to 50 in all indoor celebrations of Christmas and New Year, in order to contain the spread of the heavily mutated variant Omicron. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has also appealed to citizens to avoid gatherings and parties during the upcoming Christmas festival and New Year, and warned of stringent action against those who flout rules. In a press release, he added that despite repeated appeals by the government and administration to prevent a possible third wave of COVID-19, the guidelines are not being followed properly in most places - especially at wedding ceremonies and other functions, and there is a need to curb the growing crowds at such events. Chahal asked citizens to strictly adhere to rules regarding attendance at weddings and other functions.

Maharashtra has so far reported 54 cases of the Omicron variant. Out of these, 22 are from Mumbai, including cases found through screening at the international airport here, as per official data.

