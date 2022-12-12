'Challenges Different From Delhi': BMC Commissioner Blames Oil Refineries As Mumbai's Air Quality Dips

With Mumbai’s air quality seeing a significant dip, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal spoke to CNN-News18 on Monday, and majorly pointed the finger at oil refineries in the city. He said the challenges faced by Mumbai air are on the same lines as that of Delhi.

His statement came in light of Mumbai’s AQI (Air Quality Index) dipping to ‘poor category’ on Sunday. He said, “Mumbai saw a bad AQI due to oil refineries, and I have held discussions with senior officials to look into the issue. Long term measures need to be adopted by oil refineries in order to not contribute to air pollution."

Chahal also said garbage dumping in Deonar could be another issue. “Deonar is closer to Mumbai and garbage dumping there should stop, as it causes air pollution in Mumbai. Instead, cleaner forms of energy should be looked into," he said.

Despite several regions in the financial capital of India experiencing ‘very poor’ air, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) recorded the overall AQI of Mumbai in ‘poor’ category on Sunday.

According to SAFAR, the overall AQI of the state capital of Maharashtra was 211 as on Sunday morning.

The AQI in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category at 305 while Chembur recorded it at 302. However, Mazagaon in Mumbai also witnessed ‘very poor’ air with an AQI of 328 and Malad saw ‘poor’ air quality at 290 AQI, an ANI report said.

Meanwhile, areas such as Bhandup and Andheri saw slightly better air quality than others but still not up to the mark of satisfaction. In these two areas, SAFAR recorded the AQI in ‘Moderate’ category at levels 156 and 166, respectively. Navi Mumbai also recorded a ‘Moderate’ AQI at 166.

