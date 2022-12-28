'Chance Encounter' of Terrorists, Kashmiri Pandits Issue on Cards for Amit Shah's Big Meet at 4pm

Union home minister Amit Shah was chair a high-level meeting on the security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir at 4 PM on Wednesday. This meeting comes hours after at least three terrorists, travelling in a truck to Kashmir, were killed in a “chance encounter" with security forces in Jammu.

An official said that CRPF, BSF officers, J&K police officers, IB chief and RAW chief along with MHA officials will be present in the meeting. The operation against terrorists in Jammu will also be discussed, he added.

The issue of terrorist activities, drone activity, targeted killing and attacks on Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir may also figure in the discussion.

Recently, the Kashmir fight Blog, which police suspects is operated from POK, released the names of 56 Pandits who work in the Valley as part of the PM relief package. The post threatened to kill the Pandits if they did not leave the valley. They had earlier threatened journalists in the valley.

Encounter in Sidhra Bypass

Around 7.30 am on Wednesday, a gunfight took place amid intense fog near Tawi Bridge in the Sidhra bypass area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said that three terrorists were killed in the encounter.

“A suspicious movement of a truck, that was moving towards Kashmir, was observed. It was followed and stopped near Sidhra check point but its driver escaped on the pretext of attending the call of nature," the ADGP told reporters at the scene of the gunbattle.

Getting suspicious, Singh said, police started searching the truck but came under heavy fire from inside. An encounter ensued during which the truck caught fire, he said, adding the terrorists, believed to be three in number, were killed.

IED in Udhampur

On Tuesday, police defused an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 15 kilograms which was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

A major terror plan was averted when the cylindrical shaped IED, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62 mm cartridges and five detonators were recovered in Basantgarh area on Monday, officials said.

Terrorist Attack in Shopian

On Sunday, a civilian escaped unhurt after terrorists fired upon him, but missed, at a market in Shopian district. “Police in Shopian received an information about a terror crime incident at Heerpora area. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot to ascertain the facts," a police official said.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that terrorist had fired upon Waseem Ahmad Wani, a resident of Burihalan Heerpora, at Main Bazar Heerpora.

“However, the terrorists missed the intended target and he escaped unhurt. In this terror incident, the bullets hit a nearby parked vehicle bearing registration number JK22A-4422," police said.

