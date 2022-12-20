Onus of Proving Innocence on Convert's Partner, Haryana Notifies Rules to Implement 'Love Jihad' Law

A Haryana resident opting for religious conversion will have to bring his/her partner to prove that the conversion was not “forced or done under threat or undue influence". The rule came into force after the state government on Monday notified rules to implement a law that prevents forcible religious conversions. This comes eight months after the Haryana Assembly passed the “love jihad" bill.

According to the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Rules, 2022, “the burden of proving innocence that the conversion was not affected through misrepresentation, use of force, under threat, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage or for marriage for the purpose of carrying out conversion shall be on the accused".

The notified rules state that the person seeking to convert and the priest who will officiate the conversion are required to seek prior permission from the administration, specifying reasons. The priest is also required to provide in advance to the District Magistrate details of the guests who are likely to attend the ceremony.

The rules further state that “any person intending to convert his/her religion, shall, prior to such conversion, give a declaration to the District Magistrate of the district in which he/she is residing".

With the form, the person will have to submit an undertaking that the conversion of religion was willful. The undertaking should also include a number of details, including whether the person belongs to a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, and the reason for conversion.

If conversion is done by allurement, use of force, fraudulent means or coercion, then there is a provision for imprisonment of one to five years and a fine of not less than Rs 1 lakh.

The Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill was introduced in the House by Haryana home minister Anil Vij in March.

‘Freedom of religion’ or ‘anti-conversion’ laws are dubbed ‘love jihad’ laws. In November 2020, Vij had announced that the state government would be setting up a three-member committee to draft a bill against ‘love jihad’. The inclusion of the term ‘love jihad’ in the Bill led to disturbance in Haryana’s ruling coalition.

Objecting the phrase, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala had said that his party would not back a bill which carries the term in it. This prompted Vij to declare that the term would not be present in the Bill.

