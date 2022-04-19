Chandigarh Makes Wearing of Masks Compulsory in Public Places amid Rise in Covid-19 Cases

Chandigarh on Tuesday issued a fresh advisor making the wearing of masks compulsory in public spaces amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in neighbouring states. “We have issued a fresh advisory regarding the wearing of masks in public places," UT health secretary Dharam Pal said.

According to the circular, wearing masks was mandatory in closed environments including public transport (buses, trains, aircraft and taxis), cinema halls, shopping malls, department stores, classrooms, offices and indoor gatherings.

Pal said the UT had achieved 100% vaccination coverage in the 18 years and above age group, 90% in 15-18-year-olds and 29% coverage in the 12-14 age group, adding the administration will set up vaccination camps at schools.

Advertisement

The announcement comes after neighbouring states Haryana and Uttar Pradesh made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places in districts falling in the National Capital Region (NCR) amid a surge in Covid cases in New Delhi.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that wearing masks was now compulsory in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, mask mandates were introduced in Lucknow and six NCR districts: Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat.

The Delhi government has sent samples from across the National Capital Region (NCR) for genome sequencing to verify if any new variant is behind the fresh surge, government sources said, adding the results are likely to come in a week.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.