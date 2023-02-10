The Punjab Police on Friday held a coordination meeting with their counterparts in the Chandigarh Police, so as to ensure better synergy between the forces. This comes after the state police came under heavy criticism for failing to control violent clashes on the Chandigarh-Mohali border that left at least 40 cops injured and police vehicles damaged.

Though the official agenda of the meeting was to form a strategy and action plan against gangsters and criminals operating both in Punjab and UT, Wednesday’s violence was also discussed in detail. According to sources, the FIR lodged by Chandigarh Police came up for discussion and it was agreed that there was an urgent need to arrest the accused in the case.

The meeting was held under the joint chairmanship of Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav and his Chandigarh UT DGP Praveer Ranjan at the Punjab Police headquarters. Punjab (law and order) ADGP Arpit Shukla, Ropar range inspector general of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Manisha Chaudhary and SAS Nagar SSP Sandeep Garg also attended the meeting.

Real-time sharing of information via latest technology

Stressing on the need to develop an internal mechanism for maintaining better coordination between the two forces, Yadav proposed quarterly or bi-monthly meetings between the district police chiefs and SSPs. This will be done to discuss activities of gangsters and criminals operating in the region, as many of the issues and crime patterns are similar and interrelated.

The Punjab DGP also laid emphasis on real-time sharing of information via latest technology for updates pertaining to law and order in the region. He also directed the Mohali SSP to hold regular meetings with the Chandigarh SSP and Panchkula DCP to discuss crime trends as well as the law and order situation in the tricity.

According to the FIR registered in the aftermath of the violence, injured police personnel have given a statement that protesters snatched a teargas handgun, its ammunition and attempted to kill policemen amid raising of pro-Khalistan slogans during the clash. Those who have been booked include Gurcharan Singh, Balwinder Singh, Amar Singh Chahal, Dilsher Singh Jandiala – all associated with the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, which is spearheading the protest for the release of Bandi Sikhs (Sikh prisoners) and punishing those responsible for sacrilege cases.

Punjab CM reacts to violence

Reacting to the clashes, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the state government was fully committed to ensure justice in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura incidents, and appealed to the Morcha to lift the roadblock to avoid inconvenience to commuters.

Members of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha on Friday again tried marching towards the Punjab CM’s official residence in Chandigarh but were stopped by police. The protesters, around 31, sat on the Sector 52-53 dividing road after they were not allowed to proceed towards the UT, officials said.

Led by Inderbir Singh, protesters chanted religious hymns for around two hours and then dispersed. They wanted to meet Mann to press their demands. After the clashes, police in Chandigarh and Mohali made strict security arrangements. Trucks were parked and barricades put up at the Chandigarh-Mohali border to not allow the protesters to move on.

Under the morcha’s banner, people from different parts of Punjab have been holding the protest and laying a siege at YPS Chowk near Mohali-Chandigarh border since January 7. Nihangs (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons), members of several Sikh bodies and some farmer bodies have extended support to the morcha.

Protesters are seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab CM Beant Singh’s assassination, and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict. They are also seeking justice in the 2015 sacrilege and police-firing incidents in Faridkot.

