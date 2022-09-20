Chandigarh University Row: Finding Out Intention Behind Leaking Video, SIT to Grill Accused Today

The three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the Chandigarh University video leak case will be questioning the three accused in connection with the matter today.

As per information collected by News18, the line of questioning of the accused will include the intention behind sending the purported video, the number of people the video was circulated among and whether there was any large conspiracy.

The SIT head ruled out any larger conspiracy or ‘MMS racket’ as the student accused joined university on September 1, however, role of the third accused — friend of the student’s boyfriend — is under scanner. News18 has learnt that police are probing as to what his exact role wale and how many videos were shared to him.

Meanwhile, the mobile phones of the accused have been submitted for forensic investigation as the accused deleted data of their mobile phones due to fear, necessitating the need for forensics.

By 11 am today, Punjab cyber cell will submit report on the delete data and its recovery. The recovered data will reveal how many video were shot.

Protests rocked the university campus in Punjab’s Mohali on Saturday night as some students claimed that a hosteller had recorded several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom.

As the matter sparked massive outrage, police said that the arrested student shared a video of only herself with a 23-year-old “boyfriend" and no objectionable video of any other student was found.

The university authorities too rejected as “false and baseless" reports that claimed videos of several woman students in the varsity hostel were made and leaked on social media and distraught students had attempted suicide after the episode.

The college has also formed a seven- member internal committee, which includes two students of the hostel, to probe the matter, News18 has learnt.

