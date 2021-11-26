Chaos, Unruly Scenes at Shillong's Cherry Blossom Festival As Visitors Clash With Cops

The second day of the Cherry Blossom Festival was marred by chaos and violence as visitors, angry over not being let inside the festival arena, clashed with the police forcing them to fire tear gas shells to disperse the unruly mob.

A group of people reportedly got angry after they were not allowed entry into the JN Sports Complex in Polo for the evening’s entertainment as part of the festivity.

Reportedly, trouble began after the authorities denied entry to the public after 7 pm. A magistrate also tried to talk it out with the frustrated mob who were arguing for the entry.

Following this, the angry crowd went on a rampage, tearing down festival signage and even tried to break through the gates. Bottles were also hurled at police, who resorted to tear gas firing.

Advertisement

Police detained a few individuals but many more took shelter in the darkness surrounding the entrance, from where stray bottles rained in on the authorities.

The festival coincides with the blooming of pink cherry blossom flowers that dot the Meghalaya capital and across the state at this time of the year. The popular event was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic last year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.