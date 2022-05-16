Char Dham Yatra: 39 Pilgrims Have Died So Far, Govt Says. News18 Explains Why the Journey is Risky

Thirty-nine pilgrims have died on the Char Dham Yatra route so far, officials said on Monday. The pilgrimage journey in Uttarakhand had resumed earlier and has seen a huge influx of people.

DG Health Dr Shailja Bhatt told ANI that the cause of death of the pilgrims has been high blood pressure, cardiac-related issues and mountain sickness. “Pilgrims who are medically unfit are being advised not to travel," she said. On the orders of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state health department began offering health screenings at the Char Dham Yatra’s entry and registration sites on Friday.

And while pilgrims are enthusiastic about the Yatra, how risky is it? News18 explains:

Advertisement

Risks Involved With High Altitude

The Char Dham Yatra commenced on May 3 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees in the presence of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya. While Kedarnath reopened its doors on May 6, Badrinath did so on May 8. These four holy pilgrimage centres are located at high altitudes in the Himalayan region.

And the risks involved in the Yatra would perhaps be the same as any mountainous journey - Low humidity, high UV radiation, low air pressure, and low oxygen levels - that signal a fast drop in temperature.

According to the Uttarakhand Health Department, the cause of the deaths so far is altitude sickness. People who have heart problems are at higher risk, although anyone can suffer such scary consequences without proper precautions.

Yamunotri and Gangotri are pilgrimage destinations in Uttarkashi, Kedarnath is in Rudraprayag, and Badrinath is in Chamoli. The highest point is roughly 11,700 feet, and the lowest point is around 10,200 feet.

Advertisement

What Causes Altitude or Mountain Sickness?

Altitude sickness, sometimes known as “mountain sickness," is a set of symptoms that can occur if you walk or climb to a greater elevation, or altitude, too soon.

Barometric or atmospheric pressure refers to the pressure of the air that surrounds you. As you ascend to greater altitudes, the pressure drops and the amount of oxygen available decreases, according to WebMd.

When you reside at a somewhat high altitude, you become accustomed to the air pressure. Your body will require time to acclimate to the shift in pressure if you travel to a higher altitude than you’re used to.

Advertisement

Altitude sickness can strike anyone who travels beyond 8,000 feet.

What are the Symptoms?

The symptoms one might face are:

-Headache

-Dizziness

-Nausea

-Vomiting

-Fatigue and loss of energy

-Shortness of breath

-Problems with sleep

Advertisement

-Loss of appetite

Symptoms normally appear 12 to 24 hours after arriving at a higher level and subside within a day or two as your body adjusts to the altitude shift, WebMd explains.

But if one has a milder case of altitude sickness, your symptoms may be more severe and resistant to treatment with over-the-counter drugs. You’ll start to feel worse rather than better as time passes. Shortness of breath and weariness will increase. You could also have coordination problems and walking difficulties, a terrible headache that refuses to go away despite treatment, and a squeezing sensation in your chest.

In such a situation, seeking medical help is necessary. According to reports, the government has said none of the 23 people who died were taken to the hospital in time.

Advertisement

Precautions

While patients with heart conditions and in Covid-19 recovery should refrain or postpone the Yatra, if one is still going for the pilgrimage, they should get a medical test to identify any health risks. People should keep a medical helpline number with you, and also keep a small oxygen cylinder if you are short of breath.

Those beginning on the yatra should allow for a day of relaxation along the way. For the body to acclimate to decreased oxygen levels, the norm should be no more than 800-1000 metres of elevation rise every day, say reports. Those with heart problems, respiratory illnesses, diabetes, or high blood pressure should exercise special caution.

Around 38 lakh pilgrims participated in the yatra in 2019, with around 90 pilgrims dying. 112 pilgrims died in 2017 and 102 pilgrims died in 2018.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.