Char Dham Yatra: Kedarnath Turns into Vast Garbage Dump; Experts Warn of Ecological Damage

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand which has reopened to pilgrims after a two-year hiatus has come under serious scrutiny after huge heaps of waste were seen littered on the sacred route.

Visuals shared by ANI on Twitter show large stretches of green hills with majestic snow-capped mountains in the background completely littered with discarded plastic objects such as bags and bottles, as well as other waste materials, giving it an appearance of a garbage dump.

The pictures shared by the news agency under the caption “Heaps of plastic waste and garbage pile" have invited the wrath of authorities and many environmentalists who are condemning the behavior of the thronging tourists and accusing them of causing ecological damage.

“The way plastic garbage has piled up in a sensitive place like Kedarnath is hazardous for our ecology. It’ll lead to erosion which can cause landslides. We must keep in mind the tragedy of 2013," professor MS Negi, head of the geography department at Garhwal Central University, told ANI.

In June 2013 a cloudburst in the hilly state led to devastating floods and landslides. To date, it is considered one of India’s worst natural disasters since the tsunami that struck coastal communities along the Bay of Bengal in 2004.

The news agency also quoted Professor MC Nautiyal, the director of HAPPRC, as saying, “The tourist inflow has risen manifold due to which plastic garbage has increased as we don’t have proper sanitation facilities."

The Char Dham Yatra was kept closed for the past two years due to the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, it started on May 3, on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. As per media reports, over eight lakh pilgrims have undertaken the Char Dham yatra in Uttarakhand this year. Pilgrims from across the world have been reportedly visiting the holy shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. While the increase in the number of pilgrims is being seen as a financial gain for the state coffers, it is also bringing along with it tons of garbage and waste which have the potential of causing pollution and long-lasting damage to the hilly region.

