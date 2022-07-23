Maharashtra, so far in 2022, has recorded seven deaths due to the H1N1 (Swine Flu) Virus, with two deaths each in Thane and Pune districts. The state has had 142 cases of the H1N1 virus this year including 22 in Palghar and 23 in Pune.

Dr Pradip Awate, the state surveillance officer, was quoted by Times of India as saying that the cases are rising slowly. “Recently we are observing a rising trend of swine flu (influenza A H1N1) cases in some parts of the state" the officer said, adding that the state will increase H1N1 surveillance.

A senior BMC doctor said that there has been an increase in the number of fever cases in the city. “We were testing around 50 people daily until a month back, but now we test 90 patients with fever every day," the doctor was quoted by TOI.

According to data released by the state health department, Mumbai recorded the maximum cases of H1N1 (43) in Maharashtra. The city hasn’t had a single H1N1 death in the last three years. The number of cases recorded in the city in 2020 was 44 which went up to 64 in 2021.

“This evening, I have five patients with symptoms that are typical of H1N1. One young man admitted under my care tested positive for for the virus, but his mother, who is on ventilator support in another hospital, has not yet been tested for it," Dr Amol Manerkar was quoted by TOI.

“People think they have mild Covid and don’t get tested for H1N1, but we need to test for it if the Covid test is negative," added Dr Manerkar.

According to the Times of India report, the private sector in Mumbai and the BMC are showing different graphs. The former is reporting a rise in the number of H1N1 cases while the later shows no such rise. Dr Mangala Comare, BMC executive health officer, said only two cases of H1N1 virus were reported in June while 11 cases have been reported in July so far.

Dr Comare, the BMC executive health officer, was quoted by Times of India as saying that there is a significant increase in the number of H1N1 tests at the Kasturba Hospital PCR lab. There is no rapid test for H1N1 like there is for covid.

“H1N1 needs a PCR test which costs over Rs 2,000," a doctor from a private hospital was quoted by TOI.

