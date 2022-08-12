Chenab Bridge Ready: Mountains Moved, J&K Tourism May Soar With World's Highest Rly Bridge

Bungee jumping from the world’s highest single-arch railway bridge?

Jammu and Kashmir’s Chenab Bridge, which is almost ready for launch, may soon become a tourist attraction or even a hub for adventure sport such as bungee jumping.

The final piece of the overarch deck of the bridge is expected to be launched on August 13.

The moment will be marked with a golden joint.

The bridge superstructure on the arch was incrementally being pushed from two ends of the Chenab River valley, and it will finally meet at the middle of the arch.

Here’s all you need to know about the feat:

Built by Afcons, the main deck slab of the Baramulla railway link project is higher than Qutub Minar, according to the authorities, which means it could be used as an adventure sports deck at a later stage. “The location of the bridge and the height of the deck make it an appropriate location for promotion of tourism and adventure sports such as bungee jumping," said Mandar Karnik, Vice-President of Afcons. At 103 m, it has the highest railway pillar in the Valley. It is located at Sangaldan. The main span deck slab is 492 m over continuous composite steel girder. The bridge has seven piers, including P5 which is over 90 m high. “Afcons engineers and skilled labour team has completed the concretisation of the main span deck slab within 70 days. The process of 1,550 cubic metres of concretisation has been completed in four stages ensuring a safe working environment at a height of more than 90 m. The team has successfully overcome the harsh geographical conditions of the Himalayan terrain and has gone some extra miles to professionally achieve the completion of the Bridge-39 Main Span Deck Slab Concretisation," Karnik said. The bridge faced multiple obstacles. Starting from the geology, the terrain and the hostile climate, the engineers and railway officials had to brave it all. “When we finished the arch closure last year, it gave us huge relief in terms of our competency to finish the project with such accuracy that there was no mismatch. And that gave us a lot of confidence to tackle the balance part of the project very comfortably," Giridhar Rajagopalan, Deputy Managing Director of Afcons, said.



Once completed, it will stand 35 m taller than the Eiffel Tower. Besides the Chenab Bridge, Afcons is also constructing 16 other railway bridges for Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) in the hostile terrains of Jammu and Kashmir. All the bridges are part of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

