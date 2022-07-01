Chennai Doctors Help Missing 75-yr-old Andhra Woman Reunite With Family After 9 Months

An 75-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh who had lost her way was reunited with her family due to efforts by a group doctors in Chennai on Thursday.

Varalakshmi, who had left her house to visit a nearby temple in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, went missing nine months ago. Without any help, she came to Chennai. However, she accidentally fell down and suffered injuries to her head two months ago. Unconscious, she was rescued and admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai. Struggling due to language barriers and injuries, she was admitted to the ward for destitute and homeless patients and received a series of treatments.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshini, a medical student who knew Telugu spoke to the old woman to get details of her whereabouts. As she could not remember anything including her address and contact numbers, the student informed her kin in Andhra Pradesh and posted posters of the old woman all over the city. However, with the help of posters, in few days, the old woman’s family came to know about the matter.

The woman’s daughter-in-law and grandson arrived at the Chennai hospital on June 30 to pick her up. The family thanked the doctors for treating her at the right time and for the efforts to help her reunite with her family. The incident of an elderly woman reuniting with her family after nine months with the efforts of Chennai doctors has come as a heartwarming message for many.

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai has a special ward for the destitute since 2020. Of these, 53 have so far been reunited with their families. Subsequently, the patients here are cared for by nurses and health workers who do selfless work. However, many volunteers and NGOs are also lending help with providing necessary facilities for the destitute ward.

